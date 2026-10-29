Servicemen from the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" said that they hit over 100 Russian trains in the Donetsk region. According to the unit, the trains were transporting fuel and other property for the Russian army. The information was published on Telegram along with a video recording.

"Azov" claims that the strikes affected logistics transportation in the interests of Russia and disabled locomotives, fuel tanks and other property. The statement said that key railway stations along the fuel supply routes to the front were not effectively protected.

“Neither mobile fire groups nor electronic warfare means are capable of protecting the logistical routes of the Russian group“,“Azov“ said.

According to the unit, the operation was assisted by 440 Starlink Mini devices, delivered with the support of the “Return Alive“ fund. The equipment was provided through donations from Ukrainian citizens.

Strikes on Russian logistics

The “Azov“ statement emphasizes rail transport as part of the supply of fuel and property to Russian forces in the Donetsk region. The unit did not specify the specific stations, the dates of the individual strikes, or the amount of damage to each train.

The Ukrainian news agency “Ukrinform“ recalls that Ukrainian forces struck Russian army ammunition depots in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions on October 26 and on the night of October 27.

Sources: ukrinform.ua