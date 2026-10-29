Russian astrologer and TV presenter Tamara Globa has been added to the database of the Ukrainian website “Myrotvorets“, Russian media reported. Her profile was published after her statements about the political future of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The reason for the inclusion was given as predictions according to which Zelensky's Western partners may hold him accountable for his policies. The publications also recall her statement from June 2023 that the Ukrainian president could be removed from power.

Globa's profile is accused of “supporting the Russian authorities“ and “encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine“, “Zvezda“ TV indicates. These definitions are the position of the authors of the database, and not judicially established facts.

According to the publication of “Zvezda“ Globa suggested that Zelensky's Western allies could make claims against him for a policy that she described as destructive. Subsequently, these words were presented as the basis for her inclusion in the list.

Public list of persons

“Mirotvorets“ is a Ukrainian Internet resource that, since 2014, has been publishing data on people considered by its creators to be involved in actions against the interests of Ukraine. The database includes politicians, journalists, public figures, cultural figures, and citizens of various countries.

The site has been criticized for publishing personal data, and inclusion in the database does not in itself constitute a verdict or official decision of a Ukrainian state institution.

Sources: news.mail.ru, ura.news, news.rambler.ru