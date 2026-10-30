Poland gives two MiG-29s to Ukraine, Bulgaria awaits decision

Poland transfers two MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, while talks with Bulgaria about the remaining planes of this type continue. If Warsaw and Sofia do not reach a final agreement, the transfer of additional planes to Kiev may be reconsidered.

This was stated by Polish expert and former Minister of National Defense Janusz Onyszkiewicz in a comment to “Ukrinform“. According to him, Poland has more than two MiG-29s and the transfer of the current two aircraft does not mean that the issue with the others is over.

„We are transferring two aircraft to Ukraine, and as for the remaining few, as far as I understand, talks with Bulgaria are continuing“, said Onishkevich.

He stressed that no final agreement has been signed between Poland and Bulgaria yet. Therefore, if the negotiations end without results, the issue of transferring the remaining MiG-29s to Ukraine may be put on the agenda again.

One aircraft is for flights, the other - for parts

The two Polish MiG-29s are part of a wider package of military aid to Ukraine, which also includes ammunition and air defense equipment. According to „Rechpospolita“ one of the aircraft has already reached the end of its service life, which is why it can be used mainly as a source of spare parts. The other is still airworthy.

Onishkevich also commented on reports that Poland was considering suspending military aid to Ukraine due to the Lviv Regional Council's decision to dedicate 2027 to the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and Roman Shukhevych. According to him, the decision has not yet been officially approved.

“Military cooperation between Poland and Ukraine is well established“, said the former Polish minister. He added that Kiev's need for support could increase due to increased Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, especially energy networks.

Negotiations with Bulgaria continue

The dialogue between Sofia and Warsaw on the Polish MiG-29s has been going on for months. In August, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar stated that the possible transfer was hampered by the need to upgrade the aircraft, supply additional equipment and provide funds for their maintenance.

Thus, the transfer of the two MiG-29s to Ukraine does not close the issue of the remaining Polish aircraft. Further developments depend on the outcome of negotiations between Bulgaria and Poland.

Sources: focus-news.net, ukrinform.net