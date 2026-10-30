The G20 foreign ministers began their meeting in Atlanta without the traditional group photo. Russian representative Sergei Lavrov participated in the forum, but European representatives objected to a group photo with him.

The US State Department's agenda did not include a so-called "family photo". Earlier, an option for two separate photos was discussed - one with Lavrov and one without the Russian foreign minister.

“There will be no group photo with the European partners and Mr. Lavrov under any circumstances, as normal relations cannot be maintained with Russia,” said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful.

The ministers proceeded to the first meeting without posing for photographers. The two-day meeting in Atlanta is dedicated to international crises, security and economic relations.

The Russia row

European G20 countries support Ukraine, and Russia's presence continues to be a source of tension at the forum. Kiev has objected to US President Donald Trump's recent decisions towards Moscow, including a deal to buy diesel fuel and ease some sanctions.

The meeting of foreign ministers in Atlanta is intended to prepare talks for the G20 leaders' meeting, which is scheduled for December in Miami. The disagreements over Russia's participation highlight the difficulties in reaching common positions on the war in Ukraine and relations with Moscow.

Sources: news.bg, marketscreener.com