The Serbian Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime has urgently requested all documents related to the pardons announced by former President Aleksandar Vucic. The competent institutions are required to indicate whether pardon proceedings have been initiated at the Ministry of Justice, which persons they concern and which criminal proceedings are affected. ([]())

The prosecutor's office demands clarification on whether those pardoned include defendants in active proceedings of the prosecutor's office itself or in cases heard by the Special Department for Organized Crime at the High Court in Belgrade.

49 people have been pardoned

„If so, to which specific individuals and to which specific criminal proceedings do the pardons refer, as well as whether they refer to pardons of defendants in active proceedings“, the statement states.

Vučić announced on the last day of his presidential term that he had pardoned a total of 49 people. He pointed out that 23 of them were related to the events in Serbia over the past year and a half.

Among them, he said, are 12 people from the so-called “Novosadska group“, led by Mila Pajić, as well as 11 people who participated in incidents against participants in anti-government protests. Vučić said that the decision was made “despite the opinion of various services and commissions“ in order to give young people a chance.

However, the former president refused to announce the names of those pardoned. Media publications named Culture Minister Nikola Selaković and former Transport Minister Goran Vešić. Both are defendants in different cases, but the information provided does not officially confirm that they are among those pardoned.

The Ministry denies having the documents

Following Vučić's statement, the Ministry of Justice stated that it does not have documents related to the pardons.

In response, the prosecutor's office asked the department to indicate the reasons why it does not have the documentation, if this is indeed the case. The ministry is also expected to explain how the pardon procedures began and were carried out, as well as to provide the decisions, if it has them.

At the moment, the full names of all 49 pardoned persons have not been officially announced and it has not been confirmed which specific criminal proceedings are affected.

Sources: bta.bg