GERB leader Boyko Borisov called for support for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev in the runoff on Sunday. He is among the politicians and public figures who signed the “Call for Unity and Mobilization of the Vote“.

The document calls for unity around a clear assessment of the threat, protection of national interests and full participation of Bulgaria in the common defense of the European Union and NATO.

“The lack of capabilities can be compensated by the allies, the lack of political will - not“, the appeal says.

Warning about the risks in the Black Sea

The authors of the document claim that the president and the government continue to underestimate the threat, instead of preparing the country for an adequate response. According to them, this does not deter the aggressor, but creates preconditions for new attacks.

The appeal also states that the refusal to recognize the Russian threat, including in the adjacent area, and to name the Kremlin's responsibility for the escalation in the Black Sea increases Bulgaria's vulnerability and the geopolitical risk for the country.

Among the consequences mentioned are risks for citizens, business, trade and the security of shipping to and from Bulgarian ports.

Who are the other signatories

In addition to Borisov, the document was supported by former President Rosen Plevneliev, former Prime Ministers Ivan Kostov and Nikolay Denkov, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev and a number of former ministers.

Among them are Anyu Angelov, Atanas Zapryanov, Boyko Noev, Valentin Radev, Velizar Shalamanov, Daniel Mitov, Korman Ismailov, Meglena Kuneva, Nadezhda Neynski, Nikolay Vassilev, Nikolay Nenchev, Nikolay Svinarov, Rumyana Bachvarova, Todor Tagarev and Traycho Traykov.

The appeal is also supported by senior reserve and reserve officers, diplomats and public figures. It appeals to voters who identify themselves as defenders of Bulgaria's European future and its membership in NATO to vote for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev.

Sources: novini.bg