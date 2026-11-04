November 4, 1995 A far-right Israeli extremist shoots Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin three times in the back

On November 4, 1995 .Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was fatally shot in a square in Tel Aviv by Israeli student Yigal Amir.

On this day, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Yitzhak Rabin of the State of Israel takes the stage at a peaceful rally in support of the Oslo peace talks in the “Kings of Israel” Square. in Tel Aviv.

In front of over 100,000 people, Rabin stated: “I have always believed that most people want peace and are willing to take risks to achieve it”. He is in a festive mood and even at the end of the rally joins in the performance of the song Shir La Shalom, recalls "Shalom".

In that time, Rabin has achieved something that no other prime minister has ever achieved - a peace treaty with Jordan and an agreement with Palestinian organizations to end the intifada and work towards the creation of two states. Rabin also received the Nobel Prize for his peace efforts.

The Nov. 4 rally ends at 9:30 p.m., and as Rabin descends the town hall steps toward the open door of his car, Yigal Amir, a far-right extremist, fires three shots into the prime minister's back with a pistol.

The third shot missed Rabin and hit his bodyguard Yoram Rubin. Amir was immediately arrested and Rabin was taken to hospital where he later died.

In his pocket was found the sheet with the text of Shir La Shalom (song of peace) soaked in his blood.