Donald Trump: Republicans will perform better than expected

US President Donald Trump said that the Republican Party’s results in the midterm elections would be better than expected. He expressed confidence that his party would retain its majority in both chambers of Congress – the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“I think the results will be better than you think,” Trump told Fox News.

What Americans are voting for

In the midterm elections, voters cast ballots for all 435 members of the House of Representatives and for 35 of the 100 senators. In two of the Senate races, the elections are special elections.

The Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party or GOP, is seeking to retain control of Congress. Recent opinion polls, however, have not been in its favor.

The vote as an assessment of the administration

Although Trump is not personally running as a candidate, the elections are also seen as an assessment of his actions during his second presidential term. The president took office in January 2025 for a four-year term.

The result will matter for the little more than two years remaining in his administration. Retaining a majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives would give the administration a stronger position in advancing legislative initiatives, while a change in control of either chamber would limit its political options.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com