Greenland ratifies security agreement with the United States

Greenland’s parliament ratified the security agreement with the United States and Denmark. In the vote, 16 lawmakers supported the document, none voted against it, and seven abstained.

The agreement was signed in September by the United States, Denmark and Greenland after months of tensions sparked by repeated threats from President Donald Trump to establish U.S. control over the strategically located, resource-rich island.

Expansion of the U.S. military presence

The document provides for an expansion of the U.S. military presence in Greenland, including the construction of two new military bases. The agreement also allows for the deployment of elements of the “Golden Dome” missile defense system proposed by Trump.

At the same time, the agreement confirms Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and the right of Greenlanders to self-determination. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Greenland’s Foreign Minister Múte Egede described the ratification as an important step for the island.

Opposition raises questions about the economic benefits

“We must accept that peace and stability are no longer something we can take for granted,” Egede told lawmakers in the capital, Nuuk.

During the debates, the opposition Naleraq party, one of the political forces supporting Greenland’s independence, questioned the economic benefits of the agreement.

“We want a better agreement that we can benefit from when we become an independent state. However, the current agreement brings us no economic benefits,” party chairman Pele Broberg said.

During the first parliamentary debate in October, the majority of lawmakers had already expressed support for the document.

Vote in Denmark to follow

Following its approval in Greenland, the agreement must also be considered by the Danish parliament. The first reading is scheduled for November 11, while the second reading and final vote are expected on November 19.

The document will enter into force after its ratification by the parliaments of Greenland and Denmark. Approval by the U.S. Senate is not required.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, investing.com