There is no official confirmation that British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said that the UK should not rely on military support from its NATO partners and that each ally will think of itself first.

Verifiable records confirm that Streeting participated in a parliamentary hearing on October 13 on the work of the Ministry of Defense. Officially announced topics included defense industrial readiness, the implementation of the Strategic Defense Review, public procurement and supply chain security. The published information about the meeting does not include the quote that NATO allies will put their own interests first.

In an article on October 13, The Guardian described Streeting's hearing and stated that he defined the threat facing Britain and NATO allies as the most serious since the Cold War. The publication also quoted him as saying that he did not want to go to war. However, the text does not contain the statement about refusing to rely on allied military assistance.

The claim that the statement was made in the House of Lords is also not confirmed. The official parliamentary record of the event indicates Streeting's participation in a committee hearing, not a debate in the plenary chamber of the upper house.

Streeting has been in the post of Secretary of Defense since July 20, 2026. His responsibilities include strategic policy, the defense budget and relations with key international partners. The British parliament confirms that he is the current Secretary of State for Defence, but does not publish details of the remark attributed to him.

London's public stance remains pro-Atlantic

In his public appearances, Streeting presents NATO as the foundation of British security. In September, he stated that the Alliance is the “cornerstone“ of Britain's defence, and the country's approach is “NATO first, but not NATO only“.

Amidst the debate over the future role of the United States in European security, NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Alexis Grinkiewicz stated on 12 October that the Alliance is ready to respond to an attack. He also stressed that he did not consider conflict imminent or inevitable.

Thus, Streeting's participation in a parliamentary hearing and his position on the need for stronger British defense have been confirmed for the time being. The quote attributed to him about NATO allies thinking of themselves first remains unconfirmed.

Sources: theguardian.com, apnews.com