The Bulgarian flag flew over the Koenigsegg factory

The Bulgarian flag flew again over the Koenigsegg factory in Sweden due to the delivery of another car for a Bulgarian collection. It is a CCGT1 – a new model, produced in a series of only 70 copies, one of which is intended for the COByX collection. In a post on social networks, the car owners shared the moment, hinting that the car will soon be delivered to our country.

Koenigsegg presented the CCGT1 in August last year during the Monterey Car Week. The model was developed as a modern interpretation of the Koenigsegg CCGT racing car from 2007, but the then-project never made it to a race after the rules in the GT1 category were changed.

The new CCGT1 is based on the Koenigsegg CC850 platform, but receives a heavily revised body and aerodynamics. Its production is limited to 70 cars, all of which have already been sold. Koenigsegg has not announced an official price for the model. The car uses a 5.0-liter V8 engine with twin turbines. Power is 1,280 horsepower when using gasoline and reaches 1,600 horsepower with E85 fuel. The drive is transmitted to the rear wheels via a 9-speed Light Speed Transmission.

COByX already has the Koenigsegg Jesko Attack in its collection. The car with chassis number 7280 is finished in purple carbon fiber and was delivered to Varna last year.