Velislava Petrova discusses Black Sea security in Berlin

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova will be on a working visit to Germany, where she will meet with her German counterpart Johann Wadeful. The talks will take place in Berlin.

Among the main topics will be security in the Black Sea region. BNR reports that the meeting is taking place after a series of drone attacks against merchant ships in the Black Sea. According to the radio, Bulgaria has requested assistance from the European Union and NATO due to the risks to shipping and regional security.

EU enlargement is also on the agenda

Petrova and Vaddeful will also discuss bilateral relations, current issues on the international and European agenda, as well as connectivity between the countries.

A separate topic will be the prospect of accession to the European Union of the countries of the Western Balkans. Germany supports the idea of a phased entry of new members, against the backdrop of the ongoing debate in the EU about the pace and conditions of enlargement.

After the meeting, the two ministers will give a joint press conference. Petrova already visited Germany on May 18, 2026 as part of the delegation of Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bta.bg