Felipe VI defends Ceuta in historic visit VIDEO

Spanish King Felipe VI defended the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Spain during his historic visit to Ceuta. He said that relations with Morocco must be based on mutual respect and the city will not be left defenseless.

Thousands of Ceuta residents welcomed Felipe VI and his wife Letizia. The royal couple met with local authorities, spoke to citizens and visited the Sidi Embarque cemetery.

There, the two paid tribute to those who died during the mass influx of migrants in late July. The king's visit to the border city took place against the backdrop of sensitive relations between Spain and Morocco and the importance that Madrid attaches to Ceuta.

„Sovereignty is not negotiable“

In a speech to representatives of civil society, Felipe VI stressed that the defense of Ceuta is the duty of the Spanish state.

„The sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country are not negotiable, they are indisputable. And in the face of any risk, our duty is to protect and preserve them.“

The Spanish king also called for good neighborly relations with Morocco, built on mutual respect. Ceuta is located on the northern coast of Africa and is one of two Spanish autonomous cities on the continent.

First visit by a Spanish monarch since 2007.

Felipe VI's visit is the first by a Spanish monarch to Ceuta since his father Juan Carlos's visit in 2007. Thus, the king demonstrates support for the local authorities and residents of the city, which is of strategic importance for Spain.

After Ceuta, Felipe VI and Letizia are to visit Melilla - the other Spanish autonomous city on the African continent.

Sources: bnrnews.bg