Explosions in Kiev and Dnieper, air raid alert in Ukraine

Several series of explosions were reported in Kiev and the Kiev region, while an air raid alert was declared in the capital and in much of Ukraine. RBC-Ukraine reported the first explosions in the Ukrainian capital, and later the agency published information about three more series.

The reports of explosions in Kiev are against the backdrop of sirens in the capital and in a number of Ukrainian regions. Residents are urged to stay in shelters until the end of the alert. Ukrainian media did not indicate in their initial reports the exact area of the explosions.

An explosion was also heard in the Dnieper, the Ukrainian 24 channel reported. An air alert is also in effect in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

There are currently no confirmed reports of deaths, injuries or material damage. It has not been reported whether the explosions were the result of air defense work or hits. Additional details are expected from local authorities and Ukrainian military structures.

Sources: rbc.ua, 24tv.ua