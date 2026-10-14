Two killed in Tripoli floods

Two people died after torrential rains flooded the Libyan capital Tripoli overnight. The rising water flooded roads, reached homes and swept away numerous vehicles.

An employee of the “Jumhuriya“ bank died of an electric shock. The Red Crescent in Tripoli said his body was found during the flood.

Rescue teams found the body of a second man in his car, which was submerged by the rising water, a local television channel reported.

The mayor of central Tripoli, Fadel Abu Arqub, said the rain lasted for two and a half hours. In his words, “the situation was catastrophic“.

The state-owned electricity company has cut off power supply as a precautionary measure in certain areas where rising water has reached homes.

Sources: bta.bg