EU Open to Flexibility if the UK Seeks to Rejoin

The European Union would show flexibility towards the United Kingdom if London applied to rejoin. This could mean that the country would not be required to adopt the euro immediately or join the Schengen Area, News.bg reports, citing EU officials quoted by POLITICO.

The United Kingdom has not yet made an official request to return to the union, which is why the EU has no formal position on the matter. Representatives of the bloc point out, however, that the specific circumstances of each country are always taken into account in any potential negotiations.

“In theory, there is a standard approach, but in practice it is more flexible. There are different models,”

an EU official told POLITICO.

Burnham Leaves the Question Open for the Future

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that Brexit had not delivered the results that had been promised and suggested that rejoining the EU could be part of a future election manifesto of the Labour Party.

At the same time, Burnham clarified that the United Kingdom would not return to the EU during the current parliamentary term. He is leaving open the possibility of such a step in the longer term, including after receiving an explicit mandate from British voters.

The current positions of the British government rule out a return to the customs union, the single market and the free movement of people during this term. A summit between London and the EU is scheduled for 20 November 2026.

Support Depends on the Terms

A YouGov poll shows that 55% of Britons support reversing Brexit, while 34% prefer the country to remain outside the EU. Support changes, however, if renewed membership is tied to adopting the euro and joining Schengen. Under such a scenario, 35% are “in favour”, while 43% are “against”.

The difference shows why the question of a possible return remains politically sensitive. Before Brexit, the United Kingdom had a number of opt-outs, including from the euro and Schengen, while Eurosceptics warn that the EU could demand deeper integration in the event of renewed membership.

For now, no accession procedure has begun. The next concrete stage in relations between London and Brussels is the summit in November, but it does not constitute negotiations on the United Kingdom’s return to the EU.

Sources: news.bg, itv.com, apnews.com