Merz promises more aid for Ukraine and warns Russia over the Black Sea

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised greater support for Ukraine in securing energy supplies over the coming winter. He made the statement during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Germany.

Merz also issued a warning to Moscow over Russia's attacks in the Black Sea. According to him, Russia's actions could lead to a further escalation of tensions and affect food supplies worldwide.

“Through its attacks in the Black Sea, Russia risks escalating tensions even further,” Merz said.

The German chancellor added that Russia was causing a global food crisis that was harming the world's poorest countries. His statement was quoted by Reuters.

The issue of energy supplies and shipping security is of particular importance to Ukraine ahead of winter. The attacks in the Black Sea affect not only the military situation but also the ability to transport cargo and export agricultural produce.

The meeting between Merz and Zelensky took place against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to support Ukraine and limit the impact of the war on energy and food security.

Sources: bta.bg