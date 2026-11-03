Russian diesel reaches the US, but supplies dwindle at Russian filling stations

Diesel fuel supplies are dwindling at filling stations in several Russian regions, while Moscow is arranging an increase in exports to the US and the global market. The most serious problems are in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, where some retailers have introduced sales restrictions.

Diesel is now available at fewer than 40% of filling stations in St. Petersburg. At the end of October, fuel was available at around 70% of stations, meaning that their share has nearly halved in two weeks. The situation is approaching the most difficult period of the fuel crisis at the end of July, when the authorities began introducing restrictions.

In Leningrad Region, privately owned filling stations are selling between 30 and 50 liters per vehicle. Queues have formed at some stations, with waiting times reaching 40 minutes.

Logistical difficulties surrounding exports

German economist Yannis Kluge believes that Russia produces enough diesel fuel for its domestic consumption. According to him, the problems may be linked to the accelerated organization of exports through the Baltic port of Primorsk.

“Russia produces enough diesel fuel to meet its domestic consumption,” Kluge said.

Problems have also been reported in Sverdlovsk Region. Some filling stations have restricted sales, while Tatneft stations have stopped offering diesel. On October 26, Tambov Region Governor Yevgeny Pervishov reported supply disruptions. According to the regional operational headquarters, fuel was unavailable at 29 of the 214 filling stations in total.

Plans for supplies to the US

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on supplying Russian diesel to the US and global markets. Under the announced terms, Russia is expected to export more than 300,000 tons in October, another 500,000 tons in November, and an additional 1 million tons thereafter.

According to Greenpeace estimates, seven tankers have been engaged in transporting the fuel, some of which are subject to sanctions. Russian suppliers, however, are facing difficulties finding US buyers because of the legal risks. Imports of Russian petroleum products into the US have been banned since 2022, and some of the fuel intended for the US market may be redirected to Brazil.

Kluge also points out that the US is a net exporter of diesel fuel and does not depend on Russian supplies. According to him, Russian and US producers are direct competitors on international markets.

Strikes on refineries complicate supplies

The restoration of stable supplies in Russia remains uncertain because of continuing Ukrainian attacks on oil-processing infrastructure. On October 30, Ukrainian drones attacked refineries in Ufa, the Volga region, and Samara Region. The extent of the damage has not been established.

In October, restrictions on gasoline sales were lifted in 15 Russian regions. The new difficulties with diesel, however, show that domestic fuel supplies remain unstable.

Sources: news.bg