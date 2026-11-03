The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has increased Europe’s costs for importing fossil fuels by €127 billion, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. According to her, the additional amount was paid because of higher oil and gas prices, without any additional energy being delivered.

“Following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, importing fossil fuels has cost Europe an additional €127 billion without bringing a single additional molecule of energy. So, by importing oil and gas, we risk importing the related disruptions and crises as well,” Ursula von der Leyen said.

In Focus’s publication, the introductory text cites an amount of €126 billion, while the European Commission president’s quote gives a figure of €127 billion. No reason for the discrepancy was provided.

Strike on Qeshm Island

Against the backdrop of the crisis surrounding the strategic maritime route, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US had struck Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

US officials described the actions as defensive. According to them, the aim is to deprive Iran of the ability to attack commercial vessels passing through the strait without hindrance.

The report contains no information on when shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could be restored, nor any official explanation from the European Commission for the discrepancy between the stated €126 billion and €127 billion.

Sources: focus-news.net