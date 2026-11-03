Donald Trump: The US is close to a trade deal with Canada

The US is close to concluding a trade agreement with Canada, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News. According to him, the agreement could be reached soon, but he did not specify a particular timeframe or the parameters of the future deal.

“Canada is a great country; we will reach an agreement with it soon. We will get a great deal,” Trump said.

Talks between Trump and Mark Carney

The US president and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke about a possible trade agreement. Trump said it would be “great for our farmers,” without providing further details about the terms agreed.

Carney said the conversation had focused on trade relations between the two countries. “Our teams will work over the coming weeks to achieve this goal,” the Canadian prime minister wrote on the social network X.

Months of reciprocal tariffs

Trump’s statement comes after months of trade tensions, during which the US and Canada imposed reciprocal tariffs on goods worth billions of dollars. US tariffs on Canadian products have also become a domestic political issue in some of the northern states bordering Canada.

These include Michigan and Maine, where the trade measures are being discussed against the backdrop of the US midterm elections. So far, no specific information has been announced about which goods would be covered by a possible new agreement, or whether and when the existing tariffs would be abolished or reduced.

The trade teams of the two countries are expected to continue talks over the coming weeks. So far, it has only been confirmed that Washington and Ottawa are discussing an agreement, while no officially signed deal has been announced.

Sources: bta.bg, ca.finance.yahoo.com