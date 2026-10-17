US President Donald Trump has again linked the start of the war in Ukraine to his claim that the country's 2020 presidential election was rigged. He made similar statements both at a campaign rally in the state of Georgia and later at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On March 9, 2024 in Rome, Georgia, Trump said that the 2020 vote was “rigged”, and then said that Russia and Ukraine would not have gone to war if he had been president. According to him, Joe Biden's policies have given Vladimir Putin an additional incentive to start the war.

In January 2026, Trump repeated the same thesis in Davos, stating that the war would not have started if the 2020 election had not been “rigged“. Joe Biden won 306 votes in the Electoral College against 232 for Trump.

Bolton: Zelensky not to argue publicly

Trump's comments were followed by an assessment of his former national security adviser John Bolton about the behavior of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In an interview with NewsNation, Bolton said that he understood Zelensky's anger and frustration, but advised him not to engage in public verbal clashes with the American president.

“Go into your office, close the door and scream at the wall. "Yelling at Trump only encourages him," Bolton said.

His statement comes after a public spat between Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Zelensky in the Oval Office on February 28, 2025. The meeting ended without the signing of a planned agreement between the United States and Ukraine on access to Ukrainian natural resources.

Bolton also described as "crazy" Trump's claim that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries are the cause of the increase in the price of diesel in the United States. According to the former adviser, the dispute between the two leaders does not help Ukraine defend its positions with Washington.

Trump does not rule out new strikes on Iran

Amid his criticism of previous American military operations, Trump did not rule out the possibility of the United States striking Iran again. Asked if he would order another strike if Tehran enriched uranium to a level Washington considers dangerous, the president replied: "Without a doubt, absolutely."

Trump has said that past U.S. military operations have cost lives and money, but he has defended recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The Associated Press reported in October that the president had threatened to resume strikes while the U.S. and Iran discuss a possible solution to the conflict.

Sources: apnews.com, aol.com