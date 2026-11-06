New Tensions Between China and the US: Sanctions Against Cuba Trigger Sharp Response

China condemned the new US sanctions against Cuba, calling them an attempt to sabotage Chinese-Cuban relations and cooperation. The position was presented by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

“China firmly opposes US interference and its attempts to sabotage Chinese-Cuban cooperation,” Jiakun said during a press conference.

He added that Beijing firmly supports Cuba in protecting its national sovereignty. According to him, China will take all necessary measures to protect the rights and legitimate interests of its companies.

Sanctions Targeting Sectors of the Cuban Economy

The United States has taken steps paving the way for sanctions against sectors such as electronics, industrial production, the maritime industry and technology in the Cuban economy.

For the first time, the US measures also target two Chinese companies. According to US allegations, they supply the Cuban military with electronic and defense equipment.

The new actions were announced alongside sanctions against individuals and legal entities linked to Cuba. The measures cover a crude oil transportation network, state-owned enterprises and suppliers based in China.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the affected suppliers supply the Cuban armed forces. The information provided did not identify the two Chinese companies.

Beijing Promises to Protect Chinese Businesses

China views the US actions as interference in its normal cooperation with Cuba. Beijing did not announce any specific countermeasures, a timeline for their introduction or which companies might be protected in this way.

The development creates a new source of tension between China and the US, as the American restrictions now affect not only Cuban entities but also Chinese companies working with Havana.

Sources: bta.bg