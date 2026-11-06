Trump Is Considering Three Scenarios for Iran – Washington Faces a Major Decision

Donald Trump is considering three options for the development of the crisis with Iran: new US strikes, continued economic pressure on Tehran or a deal that would include significant concessions for the Iranian side. Axios reported this following a meeting between the US president and his national security advisers.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Washington would soon decide whether to continue the strikes in order to ensure the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program. “If possible, I would prefer not to destroy the rest of the country, but it may be necessary,” the US president said.

According to Axios, the meeting was the first between Trump and his key advisers on Iran since the midterm elections. The discussion took place during the weekly intelligence briefing.

Qatar Mediates a Two-Day Plan

Alongside discussions of the US strategy, active diplomatic contacts were also taking place. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with mediators from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Egypt.

Qatari mediators continue to discuss with Tehran and the White House a draft plan for two days of measures intended to build mutual trust and prepare a broader agreement.

Under the draft plan, on the first day the US would lift the naval blockade and unblock some of Iran’s frozen assets. In return, Iran would officially invite the International Atomic Energy Agency to send inspectors to nuclear facilities that had been bombed.

On the second day, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be restored. New negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program could then begin, with the stockpiles of highly enriched uranium expected to be the main issue.

Tehran Sets Seven Conditions

Against the backdrop of these diplomatic efforts, Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. The meeting followed a phone call during which Putin offered to mediate between the US and Iran.

Rezaei said he had delivered a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to Putin. After the meeting, he said that Iran had set seven conditions for a diplomatic settlement. “Until the Americans meet our seven conditions, neither will the Strait of Hormuz be opened nor will there be negotiations,” Rezaei said.

US Prepares Possible New Operations

A US official said that the US Central Command was completing preparations for a possible resumption of large-scale military operations in Iran. However, he said that Washington had not yet issued new orders.

A possible sign that new strikes were being prepared would be the deployment of a third US carrier strike group to the Middle East. The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier and its accompanying ships are due to spend several days in Singapore, and are not expected to reach CENTCOM’s area of responsibility before mid-November.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, axios.com