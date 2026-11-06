Trump Declares the Oval Office a National Landmark – Future Presidents Will Have Their Hands Tied

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation declaring the Oval Office a national monument and imposing restrictions on future major changes to the historic rooms in the West Wing of the White House. The document was signed on November 5, 2026, and stipulates that changes affecting the architectural character of the spaces must undergo a special review.

The White House says that the national monument encompasses the Oval Office itself, the Outer Oval and the Cabinet Room. A report by Ukrinform, citing The New York Post, also mentions the “Roosevelt Room.” However, the official text of the proclamation lists the Cabinet Room, not the “Roosevelt Room.”

Major alterations only with congressional approval

According to Trump, future presidents will not be able to unilaterally carry out major structural changes to these rooms.

“No major changes will be possible without the approval of Congress. If future presidents want, for example, to remove the oval shape and make the room square, they will have to turn to Congress again,”

the U.S. president said, as quoted by Ukrinform.

The proclamation tasks the secretary of the interior, through the National Park Service, with drawing up a plan for the management and preservation of the site. Before any major alteration or demolition, possible alternatives must be considered, and proposals must take into account the historical significance of the rooms.

The decoration may be changed

The restrictions do not cover routine redecoration. The next president will be able to replace furniture, paintings and decorative elements, including removing the gold ornamentation added during Trump's second term.

The document also permits operational and security changes, provided they do not substantially damage the architectural appearance and historic character of the rooms.

The reason is a dispute over the office's future

Trump said that in October the Secret Service had informed him of plans to demolish the Oval Office and rebuild it as a more secure workspace. He said he rejected the idea and called the office a federally protected site.

“This is a monument of federal significance. Once everything is completed and the documentation acquires full legal force, this will make it impossible to destroy this incredible space in the future,” Trump said, according to Ukrinform.

The new proclamation does not alter Congress's authority over federal property. It comes amid the ongoing project to build a ballroom at the White House, construction of which the administration was allowed to continue following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, nypost.com