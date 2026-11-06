Heavy bus crash in France

A school bus crashed in eastern France, with several people killed in the incident. This was announced by Education Minister Édouard Geffray. The exact number of fatalities has not been disclosed.

The crash occurred in the Ain department, south of Bourg-en-Bresse, in the area of the municipality of Lan. The prefecture specified that an intercity bus had crashed.

The incident happened this morning. At present, there is no official information about the causes of the accident, the number of injured people or their condition.

Transport minister travelling to the scene

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot announced that he was heading to the scene of the crash.

“Following the serious bus crash that occurred in Lan, I am heading to the scene of the incident,” Tabarot wrote on “X”.

Different initial reports have described the vehicle as both a school bus and an intercity bus. French authorities are expected to provide more details about the passengers, the victims and the circumstances surrounding the crash.