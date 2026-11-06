Romania Scrambles Two F-16s After Detecting an Aerial Target

Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets after an aerial target was detected east of the city of Sulina, near the border with Ukraine. The target was moving toward the Ukrainian city of Vylkove, Romania’s Ministry of National Defence reported.

The aircraft took off from the 86th Borcea Air Base and carried out airspace protection missions. Romania’s radar system tracked the object, but no incursion into national airspace was established.

Second warning in less than 12 hours

At 8:56 a.m., residents of the northeastern part of Tulcea County received a message via the RO-ALERT system about a possible drone incursion. This was the second warning issued to the population in the area in less than 12 hours.

The air raid alert lasted about 20 minutes. The warning was cancelled at around 9:27 a.m. after no entry of the aerial target into Romanian airspace was registered.

The area around the Danube Delta and Sulina is frequently covered by warnings because of its proximity to Ukrainian ports and the hostilities in southern Ukraine. In response to such alerts, Romanian authorities scramble fighter jets for surveillance and inform the population about possible dangers from falling objects.

Sources: bta.bg