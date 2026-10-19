Russia: It is unlikely that there will be a final solution to the war in Ukraine without the participation of Kiev

It is unlikely that a final solution to the war in Ukraine will be possible without the participation of someone from the Kiev side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, quoted by Reuters.

The US efforts towards such a solution continue and Russia highly appreciates them, he said, quoted by TASS.

"As for the solution (on Ukraine – ed. note), you know that the US side continues its mediation peacemaking efforts, and we highly appreciate them," Peskov stressed.

At the same time, the topic of the "hypothetical" trilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia – Vladimir Putin, China – Xi Jinping, and the US – Donald Trump, was mentioned, taking into account that all three leaders could take part in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Given that all three leaders could potentially take part in the meeting in China, the topic of such a hypothetical meeting was indeed mentioned", he said, commenting on what was written in the American newspaper "Wall Street Journal".

Peskov explained that so far there is no agreement on the subject of a trilateral meeting between Putin – Xi – Trump, as well as on its agenda. "No substantive proposals or agreements on the meeting itself, nor on its possible agenda and content, were discussed and announced by anyone", the press secretary noted.

On the other hand, he drew attention to the fact that the growing unrest in Europe is evidence of a major crisis. "It is difficult to say whether the crisis (in Europe) is systemic or not. But it is obvious that the crisis is major", Peskov said at his briefing with journalists today.