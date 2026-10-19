61% of Ukrainians reject handing over Donbas to Russia

61% of Ukrainians consider it categorically unacceptable to hand over the entire Donbas to Russia in exchange for security guarantees from the US and Europe. 35% of respondents are ready for such a concession, with the majority of them admitting that this would be a difficult decision. Another 4% were unable to determine their position.

The data are from a national survey by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology, conducted between October 8 and 16 among 1,031 adult Ukrainian citizens. The survey included residents of territories controlled by the Ukrainian government. Ukrainians who left the country after February 24, 2022 are not included.

Pressure does not significantly change attitudes

Sociologists compare the answers given before and after the announcement of the so-called “diesel agreement“ and the subsequent pressure on Ukraine. Among those surveyed on October 8 and 9, 57% were categorically against the handover of Donbas. Among those surveyed between October 10 and 16, the share reached 62%.

“Formally, the difference is within the statistical error, but we see that at least for now the pressure campaign against Ukraine has not led to a greater willingness to accept this proposal“, the Kiev International Institute of Sociology indicates.

Among residents of Kiev, the share of those categorically rejecting the proposal is 66% – the highest reported indicator among the individual regions. This is the attitude of the majority in the capital despite the ongoing Russian attacks with ballistic missiles and strike drones.

Most Ukrainians expect a prolonged war

The survey also shows pessimistic expectations for the end of the conflict. Only 10% of Ukrainians believe that the war will end by the end of 2026, and 13% expect this to happen in the first half of 2027. At the same time, 56% indicate the second half of 2027 or a later period. Another 21% could not give an answer.

Readiness for a prolonged war is stated by 62% of respondents. Another 4% indicate that they would endure another year, and 21% - from several months to half a year. 13% have not determined their position.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews with randomly selected mobile numbers and subsequent statistical weighting. Under normal conditions, the formal error for indicators of about 50% does not exceed 4%, with the researchers specifying that the military situation may add additional limitations to the interpretation of the results.

Sources: unian.net, informator.ua