Bojana Katsarova: I earn up to 25,000 euros per month as an influencer

Bojana Katsarova earns between 20 and 25 thousand euros per month as an influencer, according to her own words. The chef, entrepreneur and TV personality told Marian Stankov – Mon Deux about an offer to create an OnlyFans profile, for which she was initially offered 10,000 euros.

In addition to the amount, there was also an offer for a percentage of the channel's revenue. Katsarova does not say that she accepted, but presents the case as an example of the choices she makes when using her popularity.

“Money can't buy you class“, says Bojana Katsarova.

According to her, financial success has no value if it comes at the expense of personal principles. She also criticizes the model in which easy money and the demonstration of status become a desired role model.

“There is rampant sexism“

Katsarova also talks about the difficulties faced by women who want to develop their own business in Bulgaria. According to her, a good idea and professional skills are often not enough, because women have to make extra efforts, build the right contacts and defend their positions.

“I think there is rampant sexism. A young woman who wants to develop her own business here in Bulgaria, to get a loan, to develop, needs much more mental capacity, the right knocking on the right doors, a specific behavior than a young man“, she states.

Bojana Katsarova graduated in marketing and communications and says that after more than a decade in the media space, she also perceives herself as a product that is constantly developing. She admits that her eccentric image often attracts more attention than her intellect and professional qualities.

Katsarova recalls that she started her journey from the capital's neighborhood “Poduyane“. To the young people who follow her, she sends a message to look for the real things, not the display of wealth.

A year of doubts and rethinking

In the conversation, she also tells about a love story, which she defines as one of the most difficult periods in her life. According to her, the relationship was marked by toxic attachment, conflicts and a feeling of oppression.

„One year, the game completely told me“, Katsarova admits.

She says that at that time she distanced herself from some of her closest friends and experienced a state that she herself describes as a kind of micro depression. Katsarova specifies that for her, more significant than the financial side of the relationship was the change in self-esteem and the way she viewed herself.

After this period, she also began to rethink her attitude towards her family. She admits that her own ego and unrealistic self-esteem prevented her from appreciating the people around her.

Now Katsarova says that she is at the beginning of a new relationship and prefers peace to noisy experiences. As an example, she points to the pleasure of staying home and preparing moussaka for the person next to her.

„I am very newly in love right now. I think I am at the beginning of a very real relationship“, she says.

Her balance also finds expression in a memory of her birthday, when she sees friends around her who have arrived from different parts of the world. “I shed two tears“, says Bojana Katsarova about the moment she realized the importance of her loved ones.

Source: marica.bg