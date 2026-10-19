Australian MP in critical condition after being hit by car

Australian independent MP Helen Haynes is in critical condition after being hit by a car outside her constituency office in Wangaratta, Victoria. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described the incident as an assault, and the 43-year-old driver has been arrested.

According to police, Haynes, who is 65, was injured outside her office in the town of Wangaratta, just over 200 kilometres northwest of Melbourne. Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Ashley Mason said the woman had "critical injuries", without giving her identity.

The driver was initially detained by members of the public and then arrested by police. A knife was found in the vehicle. Investigators are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

“This was not an accident. This was a deliberate act”, Albanese told Australian public broadcaster ABC.

The prime minister also said the Australian Counter Terrorism Unit was involved in the case. However, he said the motive of the alleged attacker was not known at this stage.

“All our thoughts are with Helen, her family, her friends, her team and her community at this extremely difficult time. We pray for her full recovery,” Albanese said.

Family asks for MP’s privacy

Haines’ family said she was receiving medical attention. In a statement, the family thanked the first responders, health workers and police for their response.

The MP’s family and staff will not be making any further statements and have asked for their privacy.

Helen Haines has been a member of the Australian parliament since 2019. She previously worked as a nurse and midwife. She is known for her positions on more active climate policies, greater transparency in politics and measures against corruption.

The case comes amid an increase in threats and insults against politicians in recent years, reported by the Australian Federal Police. A special team investigating groups and individuals targeting lawmakers was set up last year.

“Tensions have increased in recent years,“ Albanese said. He added that people often say things on social media that they wouldn't say in person.

Sources: ndtv.com