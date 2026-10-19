EC rejects idea of returning Russian gas to Europe

The European Commission has rejected the initiative to resume large-scale purchases of Russian natural gas and confirmed that sanctions against Moscow will not be lifted before the war in Ukraine is completely stopped. The position was presented by Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho at a briefing in Brussels.

The statement was made in response to questions about the US proposal to include the return of Russian gas in diplomatic talks to resolve the conflict. „Our position remains unchanged. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has already directly stated that she will not lift any restrictions against Russia until the war is completely over,“, said Pinho.

She pointed out that the European Union continues to insist on close coordination of sanctions between Brussels and Washington. According to her, the EU has expressed disappointment with the decision of the US administration to ease some of the restrictions against Russia and start purchasing Russian diesel.

The gas ban is separate from the sanctions

The European Commission stressed that the ban on Russian gas imports is not part of the temporary sanctions legislation. It is regulated by a separate regulation on the gradual cessation of dependence on Russian energy supplies.

The regulation was adopted by member states in January 2026 and entered into force on February 3. For long-term contracts, the ban on Russian LNG starts on January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas imports must end by September 30, 2027, or at the latest by November 1, 2027, subject to certain conditions related to gas reserves.

This means that the restriction on Russian gas will continue to apply even if individual sanctions against Russia are lifted. According to the European Commission, the share of Russian gas in total EU imports has decreased from 45% in 2021 to 12% in 2025, but last year the union still imported about 36 billion cubic meters of Russian gas.

Brussels does not link gas to a diplomatic deal

With its statement, the Commission rejects the possibility that the restoration of gas supplies from Russia could be used as an incentive or part of negotiations to end the war. Brussels insists that pressure on Moscow be maintained until a cessation of hostilities is achieved under the conditions set by Kiev.

The European Commission's position leaves in force two separate lines of action: sanctions will be tied to the development of the war, and the ban on Russian gas will be implemented according to the adopted schedule until the complete cessation of imports in 2027.

Sources: focus-news.net