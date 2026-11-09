Iran: Plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in two days remains on the table

Iran’s proposal to restore security and reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days remains on the table and is the “most reasonable option” for resolving the crisis. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei at his weekly press conference in Tehran, cited by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

“Our proposal remains the most reasonable option on the table. It can pave the way for restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, as well as for launching a new diplomatic process,” Baghaei said.

What the Iranian plan envisages

According to Iran’s position, the strait could be reopened to commercial shipping within 48 hours if the United States accepts Tehran’s conditions. These include ending the US naval blockade against Iran, halting military operations on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets abroad and lifting the sanctions.

Baghaei said these conditions are part of a broader seven-step initiative that was subsequently reduced to a format that could be implemented in two days. He described the proposal as a gesture of goodwill and stressed that Iran would not undertake unilateral commitments.

Mediation continues

“The strait will not be secure as long as the United States continues its actions against Iran,” Esmaeil Baghaei said.

The Iranian spokesman said the proposal had been conveyed through Qatar’s mediation. Tehran is also maintaining contacts with Pakistan, while appreciating the efforts of both countries to revive the diplomatic process. According to the Anadolu Agency, Iran has not presented a new plan but continues to insist on the existing two-day proposal.

The earlier version of the initiative envisaged the restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz within one week. Iran is now proposing that the deadline be shortened to two days, but only if the conditions set by Tehran are met.

Baghaei also said that all ships passing through the strait must coordinate their actions with the competent Iranian authorities. He warned South Korea against sending naval forces for an operation to reopen the waterway, arguing that this would further complicate the regional situation.

So far, there is no indication that the United States has accepted Iran’s conditions. Tehran says the next step depends on Washington and its readiness to meet the demands related to the blockade, the sanctions and the cessation of military operations.

Sources: irna.com, tasnimnews.ir, aa.com.tr