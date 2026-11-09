Krakow shooter had 4 weapons and 500 rounds of ammunition

The shooter who opened fire in central Krakow on November 7 had four firearms and at least 500 rounds of ammunition. This was announced by prosecutor Przemysław Nowak, a spokesperson for Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office, during a press conference.

Two AR-15 rifles and two pistols were found in the 24-year-old suspect’s car and on his person. Several hundred rounds of ammunition for the various weapons were also found.

“Four firearms were found – two AR-15 rifles and two pistols, as well as several hundred rounds of ammunition,” Nowak said, as quoted by the Fakt newspaper.

According to him, the amount of ammunition was at least 500 rounds that could have been used. Prosecutors are still determining which weapons were used in the attack itself and how many shots were fired.

Six people killed in the Krakow shooting

Six people were killed and 15 wounded in the attack on Krakow’s Main Market Square. The suspect was shot by police while they were attempting to arrest him and was taken to hospital. He died from his injuries on November 9.

The investigation concerns the now-deceased suspect in the killing of six people and the attempted murder of others, including police officers. Prosecutors are also examining the case in connection with a possible terrorist act.

Seven more weapons found at his home

At the same time as the inspections in Krakow, investigators searched the suspect’s family home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. The bodies of three people were found there, with Polish authorities saying that they were his relatives.

During the search, seven more firearms, ammunition, electronic storage devices and personal notes were seized. This brings the total number of weapons linked to the investigation in Krakow and Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski to 11.

Prosecutors are continuing ballistic examinations to determine which of the seized weapons were used in the attack. The motives for the shooting are also being investigated, along with the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three people found in the home.

Sources: fakt.pl, wiadomosci.radiozet.pl, apnews.com