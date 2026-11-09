Von der Leyen coming to Bulgaria over hybrid threats in the Black Sea

The visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Romania and Bulgaria is linked to the growing hybrid threats in the Black Sea region. The European Commission made this clarification amid the increasing number of drone attacks against commercial vessels and the heightened risk to maritime security.

Von der Leyen is arriving in Romania, where she will meet with President Nicușor Dan and Prime Minister Luca Niculescu. The main topics of the talks include security in the Black Sea, European defence, energy security and the competitiveness of the European Union. The EU’s next long-term budget for the 2028–2034 period is also expected to be discussed.

Meeting with Rumen Radev in Varna

„Security threats are growing, attacks are increasing, and innocent people have lost their lives“, von der Leyen said.

On November 10, the President of the European Commission will be in Varna. A meeting with President Rumen Radev is scheduled there, as well as a visit to the Nikola Yonkov Vaptsarov Naval Academy.

The talks in Bulgaria will focus on security in the Black Sea and the protection of maritime transport routes. The visit is taking place after a series of incidents involving commercial vessels, in which drone attacks endangered crews and led to losses and rescue operations.

The European Commission views these actions as part of a broader range of hybrid threats, which may include attacks on critical infrastructure, cyber incidents, disinformation and actions targeting transport security. The specific measures the EU may take are expected to be discussed with the leaders of the two Black Sea countries.

The tour continues in Türkiye

The visit to Romania and Bulgaria is part of a regional tour by von der Leyen that also includes Türkiye. After Varna, she will travel to Antalya, where she will attend the UN climate conference COP31 on November 11.

The focus on the Black Sea comes at a time when Bulgaria and Romania are among the NATO countries whose coastal and maritime areas are most directly exposed to the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Attacks on commercial vessels are increasing pressure for a common European approach to monitoring, protecting maritime routes and countering hybrid operations.

Sources: bgnes.com, nova.bg, apnews.com