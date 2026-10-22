Pope Leo XIV does not need further treatment

Pope Leo XIV will not need further oncological treatment after the operation on October 13, in which the lower lobe of his right lung was removed. Final tests have confirmed that the tumor was lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease remained localized.

This was announced by the Pope's personal physician Dr. Luigi Carbone and the surgeon Prof. Stefano Margaritora in a medical statement released by the Holy See Press Office.

The tumor was removed during surgery on October 13

„The results confirmed that the condition was lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localized. The subsequent oncological evaluation confirmed that no further treatment was necessary“, the doctors said.

Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery at the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome. During the procedure, doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung using video-assisted surgery to remove the tumor along with the surrounding tissue.

The surgery lasted about 90 minutes, and the Pope remained in the operating room for approximately three hours. According to the doctors, the surgery was successful and without complications. After a short period of observation, he returned to his room.

The initial diagnosis of adenocarcinoma was confirmed during the surgery by histological examination. Final analyses of the removed tissue, including molecular biology studies, have now been completed.

Pope gradually resumes duties

Leo XIV was discharged from the hospital on 17 October, four days after the operation. After returning to the Vatican, he stated that he would gradually resume his activities.

On 21 October, the Pope presided over a general audience in St. Peter's Square and thanked the faithful for their prayers and support. This was his first major public appearance since the surgery.

Before the operation, on 11 October, Leo XIV announced that doctors had discovered a small and well-localized nodule in his lung. He then announced that he would undergo surgery to remove it.

Sources: apnews.com, vaticannews.va, wtvbam.com