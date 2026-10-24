Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has condemned US President Donald Trump's statements about possible action against Cuba after the end of the US operation in Iran.

“On our coasts there are beautiful beaches, but also fangs, inhospitable to those who arrive with hostile intentions and a desire for domination“, Rodriguez wrote on the social network X.

Trump mentioned a US warship

The US president made his statement at an election rally in Fort Myers, Florida. Trump said that US warships returning from the Middle East could pass by Cuba after Washington's actions against Iran.

“We'll take care of Cuba on the way back from Iran”, Trump was quoted as saying by Reuters. He said one of the ships could stop about 50 yards, or approximately 46 meters, from the Cuban coast, after which Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be sent to “finish the deal”.

Trump did not specify a date for such action and did not announce an order for military operation. The Associated Press described his remarks as a resurgence of earlier proposals for intervention in Cuba.

Rubio Calls for Cooperation with CIA

On the same day, Marco Rubio published an appeal in X for those seeking change in Cuba to seize the moment and work discreetly with the US Central Intelligence Agency. He did not specify what such cooperation would look like.

Washington and Havana have held talks in recent months, but no agreement has been publicly announced. The Trump administration says it wants a change in the Cuban government's policy, while Havana insists on its sovereignty and an end to the US embargo, which has been in place for more than six decades.

The statements came days before the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3. According to the Associated Press, Trump has previously said that Cuba could be “the next” side for American intervention, but also assumed that the dispute could be resolved without military action.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, ansalatina.com