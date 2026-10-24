Erdogan calls for UN change: Security Council no longer meets world needs

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for reforms in the UN Security Council to make it fairer, more inclusive and capable of responding to the expectations of the international community. His message came on the occasion of UN Day and the 81st anniversary of the organization's founding.

“It has become especially important to create a fairer and more inclusive structure of the UN Security Council that meets the expectations of the international community“, Erdogan said, as quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

The message was shared by Turkey's Communications Directorate on the social platform NSosyal. In it, the Turkish president emphasizes that the original mission of the UN is gaining increasing importance due to the accumulation of global challenges.

Wars, humanitarian disasters and climate risks

Erdogan lists ongoing wars, humanitarian disasters, climate change, hunger and poverty among the problems that show the need for an effective international organization. To these, he adds racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia.

According to him, the UN was established after two world wars with the aim of “saving future generations from the scourge of war“. The organization has assumed significant responsibilities for maintaining international peace and security, as well as promoting development and prosperity.

Call for stricter compliance with the Charter

The Turkish president called on states to comply more strictly with the UN Charter and to support reforms aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the organization's main organs.

According to Erdogan, strengthening the UN's ability to deal with global crises is necessary for the organization to fulfill its responsibilities in the face of ongoing conflicts and humanitarian problems.

Sources: bta.bg, aa.com.tr