Ukrainian strikes cut off power to parts of Crimea and Russian-controlled areas of eastern and southern Ukraine on Monday, Reuters reported, with

Ukrainian attacks have cut off power to parts of Crimea and Russian-controlled areas in Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This was reported by the Russian Energy Ministry, quoted by TASS and Reuters.

According to the ministry, the outages are the result of “external impact“ on energy infrastructure facilities. The ministry did not specify how many customers were left without electricity.

“The Ministry of Energy, together with regional authorities and energy companies, took immediate action to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore electricity supply“, the statement said.

Teams are working to restore power supply, and schedules for temporary consumption restrictions have been introduced to stabilize the network. Facilities of public importance are powered by backup sources, the Russian ministry said.

The statement refers to territories controlled by Russia in the ongoing war against Ukraine. Moscow announced the annexation of Crimea in 2014, and in 2022 it claimed parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. Ukraine and the international community do not recognize these annexations.

No independent data has been provided on the extent of damage to energy facilities, nor has it been specified when the electricity supply will be fully restored.

Sources: bta.bg