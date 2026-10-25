Trump: US will do business with Ukraine and Russia after the war

US President Donald Trump said that Washington will do business with both Ukraine and Russia after the end of the war. He made his comments during a conversation with journalists, the “Anadolu Agency“ and the Ukrainian media UNN reported.

“Of course, I will do business with Ukraine and, I think, with Russia, after this war is over“, Trump said. The statement was in response to a question related to future economic relations and the possibility of investment.

The US president did not specify specific deals, a deadline for ending the war or conditions under which economic cooperation with Moscow would be restored. His words do not imply that a new business format has already been agreed upon between the US, Russia and Ukraine.

Trump linked business to the end of the war

Trump said he would like Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement. According to him, after such an agreement, the US would be able to renew business relations with both countries.

The comment comes against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war. In his public statement, Trump did not specify whether he was referring to trade, investment, energy projects or other forms of economic cooperation.

Melania Trump did not confirm a visit to Ukraine

The president's wife Melania Trump also appeared before journalists. Asked if they were planning a visit to Ukraine, she replied briefly: “We'll see“.

Sources: mobil.aa.com.tr, unn.ua