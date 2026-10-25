Trump casts early vote in Florida congressional elections

US President Donald Trump casts early vote in the midterm elections for Congress. He and his wife Melania Trump arrived at a polling station in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 24.

Trump appeared before journalists with a sticker saying “I voted“. According to the Associated Press, the president said he voted for all Republicans in Florida. When asked if he supported his party's candidates, he replied: “Very convincing“.

The vote will determine control of Congress

The regular election day is November 3, 2026. Then Americans will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 senators. There are also gubernatorial elections in 36 states.

The midterm elections are held in the middle of a presidential term and will determine which party will have a majority in both houses of Congress for the next two years. The result will have an impact on the passage of laws, the budget and the ability of the White House to implement its policies.

Early voting in Florida

In Palm Beach County, early voting began on October 19 and is scheduled to continue until November 1. Trump's vote was cast in person, despite the president's repeated criticism of mail-in voting and other forms of early voting.

Trump has previously questioned the security of some mail-in ballots and suggested that some could be intentionally lost. This time, he chose to vote in person in the state where he is registered to vote.

Sources: apnews.com