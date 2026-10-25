Protests in Italy: 371 people detained

371 people were taken to police stations during protests in Italy held in several major cities on Saturday. Nine people were arrested, 87 were handed over to the judicial authorities or received reports of alleged violations, and police identified 4,292 people, the Italian Department of Public Security said. Among those detained were 110 minors and 69 foreign nationals.

Demonstrations were held in Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna and Florence. Participants protested against the rising cost of living, low incomes, military spending and the policies of Giorgia Meloni's government. In Rome, some demonstrators briefly entered the Colosseum area, and at another demonstration, police used water cannon to disperse protesters.

Tensions in several cities

In Turin, protesters threw stones, bottles and smoke bombs at law enforcement officers, who responded with tear gas. In Bologna, a wounded young demonstrator received medical treatment, and in Florence, pirate hats and glass bottles were thrown at a police cordon. In Milan, the protest was mostly peaceful, despite a heavy police and military presence.

“There is no place in Italy for those who delude themselves into thinking they can act with impunity,“ Interior Minister Matteo Piantedozzi said. He described the police's actions as professional and said that the forces had managed to isolate the aggressive groups.

Intensified measures after the riots in Milan

The protests followed heavy clashes in Milan and Turin on October 17 and 18. At that time, police reported about 2,000 participants in the riots, which included vandalism and looting. 45 people were arrested in Milan, including 34 minors.

The government sent an additional 500 soldiers to Milan and approved stricter security measures, including changes related to the detention of minors and liability for damage caused. Increased checks at train stations, drone surveillance and additional rapid response teams have been introduced in cities.

The demonstrations are part of a wider wave of public discontent in Italy, involving students, truck drivers and farmers. The main demands are related to housing and fuel prices, public services, education and restrictions on military spending.

Sources: ansa.it, channelnewsasia.com, euronews.com