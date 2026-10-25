Pentagon prepares bases for 90 days without external support

The Pentagon is preparing major US military bases to continue operating for at least 90 days without external support in a large-scale war scenario, Fox News reports. The plan is part of the FORTRESS initiative, developed in case the power grids, supply chains and critical infrastructure in the United States are seriously disrupted.

The requirement applies to all major military installations in the continental United States. They must be able to independently maintain their basic operations, including access to electricity, water, fuel and communications.

Energy autonomy and microgrids

FORTRESS provides for the construction of microgrids that allow bases to disconnect from the civilian power system during prolonged outages. The plan also includes portable nuclear reactors and large energy storage systems.

“We don't want to rely on standard civilian infrastructure to operate our national defense. That's an unacceptable risk,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told Fox News.

According to him, electricity is directly related to combat capabilities, since without it communications, water supply, logistics, production lines and command structures can be affected.

In parallel with the Pentagon initiative, the US military plans to build nuclear microreactors at five bases from New York to Texas. According to the Associated Press, five companies could receive a total of up to $2.2 billion over five years, and more than 20 reactors are expected to be built and operated. The first advanced reactor at a U.S. military base is scheduled to be operational by September 30, 2028.

Reserves and Alternative Supplies

The plan calls for the creation of strategic reserves of ammunition, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts, and medical supplies. The quantities will depend on the pace of spending in a conflict and the time it takes manufacturers to replenish stocks.

For the most important defense materials and services, at least two qualified sources of supply or production will be ensured. The goal is that the loss of one factory, supplier, or industrial capability will not disrupt military operations.

The Pentagon also plans to prepare civilian enterprises that can switch to defense production in a crisis. Technical requirements, cyber defense, contractual relations, and re-equipment procedures must be clarified before a potential conflict begins.

FORTRESS also includes regular industrial stress tests and mobilization exercises. Measures are also planned to maintain military communications, navigation, and satellite systems in the event of GPS jamming or disruption of space capabilities.

Sources: foxnews.com, apnews.com