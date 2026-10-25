Zelensky: Energy truce could pave the way for peace

An energy truce could be the first signal that Russia is ready to move towards peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. As another possibility, he pointed to a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the US and Russia.

“The energy truce could be the first step and a signal of readiness for peace on the part of Russia“, Zelensky said in an interview for the program “TSN-Tizhden“.

Talks at the level of negotiation teams

According to him, trilateral talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia are expected in November. Possible venues for them are Abu Dhabi, other locations in the Middle East or Europe.

Zelensky said that these talks should prepare a meeting at the level of state leaders. He said that Ukraine is ready for a similar format if Russia also accepts its participation.

“We are ready if the Russians are ready“, the Ukrainian president said.

Possible meeting in Miami

Zelensky pointed out that the US side had previously signaled a meeting in December, including within the framework of the G-20 meeting in Miami, Florida. According to him, the Ukrainian side had responded to these proposals through public and private channels.

The possible meeting of leaders should discuss specific steps to limit hostilities, and not just general political declarations. Among the areas mentioned by Zelensky are a cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure and a separate ceasefire in the Black Sea.

At the moment, there is no public confirmation from Moscow of its agreement with the sequence of technical talks and a meeting of leaders proposed by Kiev and Washington. Therefore, Zelensky's statements outline the position of the Ukrainian side, but do not constitute a peace agreement reached.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua, tsn.ua