Power outages in parts of Sofia and Sofia Region on Monday

Temporary power outages are planned for October 26 in parts of Sofia and Sofia Region. The reason is modernization and maintenance activities of the electricity distribution network.

In the capital, parts of the "Krasna Polyana" neighborhood will remain without power. The planned period is from 9:00 to 16:00.

Outages also in the municipality of Svoge

In the municipality of Svoge, the activities will continue from 8:00 to 17:15. Parts of the town of Svoge and the villages of Leskovdol, Milanovo, Rebrovo and Redina will be affected.

„The power outage is temporary and is related to maintenance and modernization activities of the network“, the electricity distribution company reported.

Residents of the indicated areas are warned to adapt their daily activities to the planned outages.