"Mein Schiff 3" collides with container ship in Bremerhaven

The cruise ship “Mein Schiff 3“ collided with a container ship while sailing from the German port of Bremerhaven. The incident occurred on the evening of October 25, shortly after the ship left the “Columbuskae“ pier with the help of tugboats.

Footage from the area shows the cruise ship moving past the container terminal before hitting a moored container ship. According to German media, there were strong gusts of wind in the area, associated with the storm “Mania“, but the cause of the collision has not yet been officially established.

The ship has returned to the pier

After the incident, “Mein Schiff 3“ has returned to the port. It is reported that the cruise ship's lifeboats were damaged. Nordsee-Zeitung writes that a crack about 10 meters long may have formed in the hull of the container ship, but this size has not been officially confirmed.

“We confirm that when “Mein Schiff 3“ sailed from Bremerhaven, there was a collision with a container ship“, said a spokesman for TUI Cruises. According to the company, no one was injured, and the ship remained at the pier to inspect the damage.

Canary trip in question

„Mein Schiff 3“ was supposed to set off on a 20-day cruise to the Canary Islands. It is not yet clear when the ship will be able to sail and whether the route will be changed. This depends on the results of the inspection and the possibility of repairing the damaged lifeboats.

There is no official announcement about the final extent of the damage to the two ships. It has not been announced when the inspections in the case will be completed.

Sources: ndr.de, bild.de, crucero-magazin.de