Vucic admits defeat: Student List wins in Serbia

Alexander Vucic admitted the defeat of the list “Alexander Vucic – United Serbia“ in the early parliamentary elections in Serbia. According to him, “Student List – Students Win“ won, but the final results have not yet been announced.

“Many will be surprised and you will understand how much some people lied. Based on a stratified sample, it is clear that we have lost these elections," Vučić said at the headquarters of the Serbian Progressive Party.

First projection gives 138 seats to students

The first projection by Ipsos and the Center for Free Elections and Democracy (CeSID) gives 52 percent and 138 seats to the "Student List - Students Win". The list, led by Vučić, receives 39.3 percent and 104 seats in the 250-member National Assembly.

The data was calculated with 49.8 percent of the sample, covering 750 polling stations, processed. Vučić himself said that he expects his list to have about 105 deputies. The difference between the two estimates is due to the fact that the counting is ongoing and the projections do not represent a final result.

The voter turnout was 67.6 percent, according to an estimate by CeSID and Ipsos as of 7 p.m. This is the highest turnout in a Serbian parliamentary election in years and is seen as an important factor in the performance of the student movement.

The vote ended a 14-year rule

The election saw 18 lists participate, but the race turned into a direct clash between the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and the student movement. For the first time since the party came to power in 2012, the political camp around Vucic faces losing a parliamentary vote.

The elections were called after nearly two years of protests that began after the collapse of a canopy at the Novi Sad railway station in November 2024. The tragedy killed 16 people. The student demonstrations have grown into the most serious political challenge for Vucic since the beginning of his rule.

“Student List“ includes teachers, doctors, experts, farmers and representatives of various professions. The list is headed by doctor Ilija Srdanovic. The students themselves do not occupy leading party positions, but present the candidates as a non-partisan alternative to the current model of government.

Final results are yet to be announced

Vučić resigned as president in September to head the ruling party's list and run for prime minister. After the count, it will become clear whether the student movement will be able to form a government on its own or will need the support of other formations.

The final distribution of mandates will also depend on the results of the other lists, including those of the Hungarian and Albanian minorities. The Republican Election Commission continues to process the protocols.

Sources: 021.rs, nedeljnik.rs, slobodnaevropa.org