First results from the Island: Lead for Gyurov and Kandev despite low turnout

The first results from some of the Bulgarian polling stations in the UK show a convincing lead for the presidential candidate pair Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev. In London, however, voter turnout was very low, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The reported data does not yet include the larger polling stations in the Bulgarian embassy and in areas with a more compact Bulgarian population in London. In the available results, after Gyurov and Kandev, Iliyana Yotova and Valchev, Mihaylov and Mateeva, as well as Kostadinov and Volgin are ranked after Gyurov and Kandev.

212 people voted in Reading. Of these, 128 nominated Gyurov and Kandev, and 37 supported Yotova and Valchev. After the counting of the remaining sections, a change in the order is possible, but initial data indicate a significant lead for the first pair.

At the moment, there are no summarized data on the total voter turnout in Great Britain. No queues formed at the sections, and the election day passed peacefully and without incidents.

The bad weather probably limited the participation of Bulgarians in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Northern England. In the late afternoon hours in these areas, the wind and rain weakened, but this did not lead to data on a significant increase in the turnout.

Sources: bnrnews.bg