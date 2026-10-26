Calin Georgescu may be placed under judicial supervision

The Bucharest Tribunal refused to extend the pre-trial detention of former Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu for another 30 days and ordered that he be placed under judicial supervision for 60 days. The measure will enter into force if the decision becomes final. DIICOT can appeal it.

Pending a ruling on a possible appeal, Georgescu remains in the Central Detention Center in Bucharest. His current pre-trial detention expires on October 29. He has been in custody since September 29, after the Bucharest Court of Appeals granted prosecutors' request for his detention.

The 1.1 million euro fraud case

Georgescu is accused in a case of defrauding a businessman in a precious metals deal. According to the prosecution, the businessman was asked to provide a guarantee of 1 million euros in order to obtain a credit line of 6 million euros. 100,000 euros of the amount was to be used to finance Georgeescu's presidential campaign.

The businessman was then persuaded to transfer another 100,000 euros with the promise that the credit line could be increased to 15 million euros. The loan was not received, and a total of 1.1 million euros was not repaid. The data are part of the allegations of the investigation and do not constitute a final conviction.

On October 13, the Bucharest Tribunal initially replaced the pre-trial detention with house arrest. DIICOT appealed, and on October 23, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled that Georgescu should remain in custody. It was then that the prosecution requested a new extension of the measure by 30 days.

Two more criminal proceedings

After the detention, two more criminal proceedings were initiated against Georgescu. One is related to an allegation that he ordered a search of his villa for possible recording devices planted by the investigating authorities.

The second proceeding is for an alleged legionary salute given in front of a church in Buftea. Georgescu was questioned in the case, and the allegation is being investigated by the prosecution. He enjoys the presumption of innocence in all proceedings.

Georgescu won the first round of the 2024 Romanian presidential election, but the Constitutional Court annulled the election. If the judicial supervision decision is confirmed, he will leave custody and remain under court-imposed restrictions for a period of 60 days.

Sources: news.bg, romania-insider.com, euronews.ro