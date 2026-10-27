Russia prepares mining contracts with six African countries

Russia plans to sign documents on bilateral cooperation in the field of subsoil use with six African countries in the near future. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology to TASS on the eve of the third Russia-Africa summit.

The information released does not specify the names of the six countries, nor the specific deposits and mineral resources to which the agreements will be directed. Cooperation in the sector usually covers geological mapping, exploration of deposits, reserve assessment, mining and training of specialists.

Documents are expected around the meeting in Moscow

The third Russia-Africa meeting will be held on October 28 and 29 in Moscow. 48 out of 54 African countries have confirmed their participation, 22 of which will be represented by heads of state. According to the Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, a package of 33 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents, memoranda and trade agreements is expected to be signed at the forum.

Among the main documents at the political level are expected to be a final declaration, a declaration on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and an action plan of the partnership forum Russia – Africa for the period 2027-2029. Separately, bilateral meetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin with leaders from the continent, including from Egypt, Ethiopia, Congo, Ghana, Mali, Mauritania, South Sudan and the Central African Republic, are planned.

Moscow expands raw materials dialogue

The new agreements come after the second Russia-Africa Raw Materials Dialogue, held on October 13-14 in St. Petersburg. More than 800 people participated in it, including delegates from 43 African countries. The forum was dedicated to geology, mining industry management, technology and personnel training.

Tanzania's Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Stephen Kiruswa said during the forum: “For us, this is an opportunity to find a reliable partner for cooperation for many years“. Tanzania is among the African countries with which Russia is discussing expanding economic and raw material ties.

Russia already has similar agreements with individual African partners. In 2024, a memorandum was signed with Sierra Leone on joint geophysical and geological surveys, mapping and assessment of deposits. In parallel, Moscow is developing contacts in the field of subsoil use with Ghana, Benin, Eritrea, the Central African Republic and Guinea-Bissau.

The upcoming signing of the six documents will be part of a broader package of agreements being prepared for the third Russia-Africa summit. The specific parameters of the agreements and the parties to them are expected to become known when they are officially signed.

Sources: tass.ru, interfax.ru, afrinz.ru