After Russian attacks on bridges: Kiev plans to spend 20 million euros on crossing the Dnieper

Kiev plans to allocate 1 billion Ukrainian hryvnia, or nearly 20 million euros, to build backup routes for crossing the Dnieper River. The decision comes amid increased Russian attacks on logistics in the area and on bridges in the Ukrainian capital.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that the city's defense council had discussed „a project for building combined routes for crossing the Dnieper and road access to them“. He did not specify where the facilities would be built or when their implementation could begin.

Pontoon bridges and other solutions under discussion

Possible options for crossing the river include pontoon bridges, fords and other low structures that would allow the movement of people and vehicles. Klitschko's statement did not make it clear which of these options is preferred by the city authorities.

The Dnieper divides Kiev into two banks, and crossing between them depends mainly on bridges. The capital has six main bridges. Disruption of traffic on them would affect residents who travel between the east and west of the city daily.

Southern bridge hit in missile strike

A Russian missile strike hit the Southern Bridge in Kiev last night. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attack as a “serious escalation“. Russian drones have previously attacked other bridges in the city.

Reuters reported that in recent months Russia has significantly stepped up its strikes on logistics in and around Kiev, and bridge facilities were hit this month. Against this background, city authorities are looking for solutions that will preserve the connection between the two banks in the event of new damage or traffic restrictions.

So far, no details have been announced about the location, technical parameters and deadlines for the construction of the planned crossings.

Sources: bta.bg, marketscreener.com